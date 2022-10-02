Natural gas deliveries from Iran to Türkiye will be disrupted from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9 due to scheduled maintenance, Türkiye’s Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) said Sunday.
"Due to the planned inspection and maintenance works to be carried out on the Iran-Türkiye Natural Gas Pipeline between 02-09/10/2022, gas delivery from the Gürbulak entry point to our transmission network will not be possible for 8 days," it said in a statement.
The company noted that no problems related to the supply-demand balance in the national transmission network were foreseen during the planned maintenance and repair.
Türkiye is almost fully dependent on imported gas from Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran.
Energy prices have risen sharply in Türkiye driven by global increases and a decline in the lira’s value against the dollar last year.
Since Russia’s war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24 energy, prices rose sharply. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine “a special military operation.”
