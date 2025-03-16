Iraq agreed on Sunday to double electricity imports from Türkiye to 600 megawatts (MW), the Iraqi state news agency reported.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, visiting the Iraqi capital Baghdad also confirmed that an agreement was reached to increase the energy to be given from the interconnection line to 600 megawatts, as per an Anadolu Agency (AA) report.

Türkiye last year restarted electricity imports to Iraq following a three-year hiatus.

The move coincides with a recent decision by the U.S. administration to end a waiver that allowed Iraq to import electricity from Iran.

Trump administration revoked the waiver that had allowed Iraqi authorities to pay Iran for electricity earlier this month as part of U.S. President Donald Trump's "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran.

Earlier this week, Iraqi authorities said they were exploring alternatives to Iranian gas imports, including options in the Gulf, as Baghdad seeks to reduce dependence on its sanctions-hit neighbor.

Bayraktar, on the other hand met top Iraqi officials including the country's foreign, oil and electricity ministers, he said in the seperate statements on his social media account on X on Sunday.

"During our visit to Baghdad, we met with Iraqi Electricity Minister Ziyad Ali Fazil. We discussed cooperation opportunities, especially increasing the interconnection capacity between the two countries and renewable energy investments," the minister said.

"In parallel with this, we evaluated possibilities for our electricity trade to continue to increase," he added.

Separately, he said he discussed regional developments and their impacts on the two respective countries and the energy sector in the short and medium term, with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussain.

Bayraktar also said they "drew attention to the importance of evaluating the Development Road Project as an energy road and strengthening our cooperation within this framework."

Development Road is a megaproject that will serve as a new freight link between Asia and Europe via upgraded rail and road infrastructure through Iraq and Türkiye, estimated to cost some $17 billion.

According to AA report, Bayraktar is also scheduled to meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al Sudani and then travel to Irbil to ​​meet with the prime minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Masrour Barzani.