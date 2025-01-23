Italy aims to finalize by the end of 2027 a plan allowing the use of nuclear power again after it was banned nearly four decades earlier, Energy Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said in an interview published on Thursday by Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government has said small modular reactors (SMRs) and advanced modular reactors could help decarbonize Italy's most polluting industries, including steel, glass and tilemaking.

Nuclear-fired power plants are prohibited in Italy following referendums in 1987 and 2011 but the government is now drafting rules to lift the ban through the use of new nuclear-power technologies.

"Italy is ready to return to nuclear power, a crucial choice that will not replace renewables but will complement them, ensuring a balanced and sustainable energy mix," Pichetto Fratin said, adding that a first draft law would be submitted for Cabinet approval within the next two weeks.

In September last year, Pichetto Fratin said that Italy wanted to draft rules allowing new nuclear power technologies by early 2025 at the latest and hoped that parliament would be able to approve the draft legislation this year.

Italy estimates it would save 17 billion euros ($17.7 billion) on the cost of decarbonizing the economy by 2050 if nuclear power made up at least 11% of its energy mix.

Pichetto Fratin said the Italian National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) estimated that portion at up to 22%.

Italy has retained key expertise in the nuclear sector. State-controlled utility Enel operates nuclear power stations in Spain and energy major Eni is investing in a project to develop a nuclear fusion reactor in the United States.

Last year Pichetto Fratin said that Italy was in talks with several companies including U.S. energy group Westinghouse and France's EDF as potential partners for a state-backed company that will build advanced nuclear reactors in the country and that Enel, Ansaldo and defence company Leonardo were working on setting up a state-backed company to build nuclear reactors in Italy.

In November last year, Enel said it would join forces with other groups to set up a new company to study the use of advanced nuclear technology, but no agreement has yet been signed.