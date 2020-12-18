The Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has named Turkish renewables company Naturel Enerji "Investor of the Year 2020," the company said in a statement on Friday.

The award was granted for the company’s significant investments in solar energy project development and electricity generation in Italy, according to the statement.

As Turkey's first and only solar energy company listed on Turkey's stock exchange, Borsa Istanbul, Naturel Enerji recalled its 50-megawatt solar power plant project to be built in Italy in cooperation with Kurteks Tekstil Enerji and its 11-megawatt solar power plant project in Italy signed with Berkteks Insaat (Berkteks Construction).

The company opened an office in Palermo to process applications to acquire the necessary land and grid interface infrastructure for the projects.

Naturel Enerji said the award was given to commend the company’s efforts to develop and deepen economic relations between Italy and Turkey.