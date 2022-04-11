Daily Sabah logo

PHOTO GALLERY
Sri Lankan demonstrators intensify protests

by agencies Apr 11, 2022 2:50 pm +03 +03:00

Severe shortages of food and fuel, alongside lengthy electricity blackouts, have led to weeks of widespread anti-government demonstrations with calls for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign.

Protestors take part in a demonstration against the economic crisis in Colombo, April 9, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Demonstrators cover their faces while shouting slogans as police uses a water cannon during a protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa near parliament, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 8, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Protestors shout slogans against Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa near the parliament amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 8, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Demonstrators pull down metal barriers as they try to enter the main road to parliament during a protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa near the parliament, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 8, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Demonstrators shout slogans against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa near parliament, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 8, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Protestors shout slogans against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa near parliament, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 8, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Sri Lankan police stand guard during a protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa near the parliament, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 8, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Police use a water cannon on demonstrators during a protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa near parliament, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 8, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Protestors shout slogans against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa near parliament, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 8, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Protestors shout slogans against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa near parliament, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 8, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Demonstrators pull down metal barriers as they try to enter the main road to parliament during a protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa near parliament, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 8, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Police use a water cannon on demonstrators during a protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa near parliament, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 8, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Protestors shout slogans against Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa near the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Protestors shouts slogans against Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in front of the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 9, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Protestors shout slogans against Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa near the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 9, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Protestors shout slogans against Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa near the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 9, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Protestors shout slogans against Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa near the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 9, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Demonstrators pull down metal barriers as they try to enter the main road to parliament during a protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa near parliament, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 8, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Sri Lankan protestors rest outside the president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 9, 2022.

(AP Photo)

People sit on the road during a protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in front of the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Demonstrators shout slogans and hold placards as they take part in a protest against the economic crisis at the entrance of the president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 10, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Protestors gather in front of the Presidential Secretariat during a protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Sri Lankan protestors rest outside the president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 9, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Sri Lankans demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign over the debt-ridden country’s worst economic crisis protest outside the president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 10, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Protestors shout slogans against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa near the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 10, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People stage a night-long protest in front of the president's secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 9, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Police officers try to hold the metal barrier gates as demonstrators pull it off during a protest near Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's official residence, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 7, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Police use a water cannon on demonstrators during a protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa near parliament, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 8, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

