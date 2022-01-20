An energy partnership website was launched early this week by the German-Turkish Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Turkey) and the German Energy Agency (dena) to tackle climate change and support the energy transition.

The energy partnership provides a forum for the exchange of knowledge between policymakers, businesses, science and civil society and through collaboration with institutions, associations and businesses in working groups.

It supports bilateral collaboration with five working groups tasked with implementing measures on renewable energy, energy efficiency, energy infrastructure and sector coupling, regulation of electricity and gas markets and flexibility of existing thermal power plants.

General information about the partnership, studies for download and details of upcoming events will be made available through www.energypartnership-turkey.org.

Markus C. Slevogt, the head of AHK Turkey, said in August that Turkey is on the list of Germany’s green hydrogen supplier countries in line with the country’s new hydrogen strategy.

Green hydrogen is produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using an electrolyzer powered by electricity from renewable energy sources such as wind and solar.

To accommodate such demand for these facilities, electrolyzers with a total capacity of up to 5 gigawatts (GW) are to be built in Germany by 2030, including offshore and onshore wind energy production required to provide electricity for electrolysis.

With Turkey’s renewables record and hot spots for solar and wind both onshore and offshore, the country is said to be extremely well-positioned to react very quickly to developing renewable hydrogen.

Officials recently said hydrogen production from renewables could pave the way for new opportunities for Turkey’s exports to Europe, its largest market.

Although Turkey currently does not have a national hydrogen strategy, many believe in the potential of having green hydrogen exports over the next 10 years. For instance, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is already in talks with Turkey’s Energy and Natural Resources Ministry to support such an initiative.

Referring to Turkey’s potential, Slevogt had said the country could build on the energy partnership between Germany and Turkey that was established in 2012 to create a long-term and stable supply relationship.