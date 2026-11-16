The 403 hyperscale data centers operating across the U.S. generate as much greenhouse gas emissions annually as Denmark, according to a new peer-reviewed study released Monday.

The report by Harvard University researchers published in the journal Nature Sustainability found that ​the country's largest data centers emitted 25.7 million tons ​of carbon dioxide between May 2024 and April ⁠2025.

That amount was three times higher than in 2018, the ​last time a peer-reviewed measurement of greenhouse gas emissions from ​data centers took place.

The report comes amid heavy backlash against hyperscale data centers in the United States.

In the Nov. 3 U.S. midterm ​elections, data center critics who ran on policies such ​as moratoria on construction or strengthening regulations were among the biggest winners ‌of ⁠the Democrats' landslide victories.

A lead author of the report said the aim of the report is to bring transparency and data to the debate over data centers and AI.

"We ​are highlighting importance ​of transparency," ⁠said Gianluca Guidi, a Harvard researcher on AI and public health.

"We tried and managed to ​bjuild a methodology that is scientifically accepted ​to build ⁠public trust."

Hyperscale data centers' electricity consumption and associated CO2 emissions vary widely by region, with Virginia, Oregon, Ohio, and Iowa ⁠alone ​making up over half of the ​electricity use studied, according to the report.

Most of the data centers were ​powered by gas.