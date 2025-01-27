Libya is seeking Türkiye's strategic partnership for technology and investment support in a renewable energy push to address growing electricity demand in the North African nation that is known for its abundant oil reserves.

With a population of approximately 7 million, Libya is facing electricity demand surpassing the capacity of its oil and gas-powered plants. The North African nation is now striving to diversify its energy mix by expanding the role of renewable sources, especially solar and wind power.

Libya’s renewable energy strategy aims to achieve 4 gigawatts of capacity by 2035, representing 20% of the country’s energy portfolio. This ambitious plan leverages Libya’s vast solar and wind resources, but its success hinges on international partnerships and collaboration.

Türkiye, with its deep historical ties to Libya and extensive expertise in renewable energy, could emerge as a key partner in shaping the country’s energy future, according to Libyan officials.

Libya has Africa's most abundant hydrocarbon reserves but is struggling to recover from years of conflict after the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that overthrew longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

It has since been split between a U.N.-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities based in the east. Each side has been backed by different armed groups and foreign governments.

There have been frequent blockades of oil installations, often because of social demands or political disputes.

Strong projects with Turkish firms

Abdusselam Elansari, head of the Renewable Energy Authority of Libya, says the country's energy cooperation with Türkiye is rooted in shared history.

"We are cooperating with different Turkish companies in terms of electricity, power, and renewable energy. Indeed, as a renewable energy strategy that we have launched, our plan is to cooperate with different companies from different countries," Elansari told Anadolu Agency (AA).

"We have priority for the Turkish companies. We have discussed with two or three big Turkish companies," he added.

Elansari emphasized the focus on knowledge transfer and capacity building with Turkish partners.

"We have started a capacity building to train our people with Turkish company in the fields of human resources, renewable energy, technical renewable energy, electricity connection, performance excellence, and other sectors of cooperation," he said.

Asked if there are any cross-border energy trade projects between Türkiye and Libya, Elansari said they have the issue on their agenda and "hope to find a way in the near future."

On regional energy trade, Elansari noted Libya's participation in the Mediterranean Transmission System Operators (Med-TSO) platform, where Türkiye plays a critical role.

"We are exchanging ideas on how to make the electricity and energy trading between all those countries," he said.

Türkiye has been a significant supporter of Libya and its Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA).

The two states saw closer ties in recent years, especially after the signing of security and maritime boundary pacts in late 2019, along with Ankara's aid to help the legitimate U.N.-backed Libyan government push back putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar's forces.

The deal over the Eastern Mediterranean demarcated the countries' shared maritime borders to prevent any fait accompli by regional states.

The two countries also signed an energy exploration agreement in October 2022 to explore hydrocarbons in Libya's exclusive economic zone and the mainland by Türkiye.

Elansari called on Turkish companies to take part in energy projects in his country.

"I am encouraging the Turkish company to come to Libya," he said. "There are opportunities and we would like to host all these companies."

Collaboration with Turkish institutions

Osama El Durrat, adviser to Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah for electricity and renewable energy affairs, highlighted Libya’s ongoing dialogue with Turkish firms.

"We have signed a memorandum of understanding with Turkish companies to transfer expertise and technology in renewable energy. Turkish firms lead in solar panel and wind turbine production," Durrat told AA.

He noted that Libya is also working with Turkish companies on gas- and fossil fuel-powered turbines.

"Turkiye is a leader in this field. We are in talks with Turkish institutions to finalize agreements for investments in solar and wind energy," he said.

Durrat revealed that a dedicated zone in eastern Tripoli has been allocated for renewable energy investments, where Turkish companies are expected to play a major role.

Describing Turkish firms as "key partners" in Libya’s critical infrastructure projects, Durrat said, "Turkish companies have a strong presence in Libya's electricity grid and production facilities."

Cross-border power connection

Libya is exploring the possibility of connecting its power grid with neighboring countries and Türkiye, according to Durrat.

"A committee is being formed to advance cross-border electricity interconnections. We have signed agreements with several southern European and Mediterranean countries. As for Türkiye, we believe the connection could be facilitated through a neighboring country, enabling energy transfer between Libya and Türkiye," he said.

The potential for a Libya-Türkiye electricity link is under discussion, and Durrat expressed hope that "an agreement could soon be reached."