Türkiye could play a "key role" in offshore energy development in Libya, Oil and Gas Minister Khalifa Abdulsadek said on Tuesday, citing Ankara’s technical expertise and expanding drilling fleet.

Abdulsadek's remarks came as the North African nation plans its first bidding round for oil exploration in more than 17 years. The results are expected to be announced next month.

Turkish companies have shown strong interest in the bidding round, he told Anadolu Agency (AA), according to a Turkish transcript. "Türkiye has high potential to secure certain blocks, particularly in offshore fields,” he said.

“In terms of seismic activities and drilling operations, Türkiye possesses both the experience and the fleet necessary to operate in offshore areas."

Abdulsadek was speaking on the sidelines of the Libya Energy and Economy Summit (LEES) in Tripoli. Over the weekend, the two countries agreed to expand and diversify cooperation in the energy sector during a high-level meeting.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said 2026 would be a "landmark year" in Türkiye-Libya cooperation. "It will be the energy year, and trade volume will reach much higher levels,” Bayraktar said after talks in Tripoli.

Libya is one of Africa's biggest oil producers and a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Foreign investors have been wary of putting money into Libya, which plunged into chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

It remains divided between the U.N.-recognized government in the west and its eastern rival, backed by military commander Khalifa Haftar.

Disputes between them over oil revenues have often led to oilfield shutdowns and output disruptions.

Sharp output increase targeted

According to Abdulsadek, Libya’s priority is to sharply increase crude oil and natural gas output. “Our short-term goal is to increase production to 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of 2026,” he said. “In the coming years, we aim to reach 2 million barrels per day.”

Production is currently estimated to be around 1.4 million bpd. Officials earlier said the country needed between $3 billion and $4 billion to reach an output rate of 1.6 bpd.

Abdulsadek highlighted close cooperation with Türkiye in the energy sector, noting strong institutional ties with the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) and the country's Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

“Türkiye is a very important actor in the energy equation,” he said. “We have very close relations with the TPAO and the ministry, and we are working together on many projects.”

Abdulsadek said Türkiye's engagement in the Libyan energy sector would generate mutual economic benefits.

“Türkiye has a very high potential to play a key role in this tender and beyond,” he said. “We are also working on other projects that we believe will have significant impacts on both economies.”

Seismic co-op seen as high potential

Abdulsadek described a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in June last year between Libya's state-run National Oil Corporation (NOC) and TPAO as a “major commitment” that was progressing steadily.

“Both NOC and TPAO are working to implement this memorandum,” he said. “We also expect a second MoU to be signed for the execution of seismic surveys.”

He said the area covered by the agreement had high geological potential, with expected positive spillovers for the economies of both nations.

Bayraktar said Türkiye would pursue partnerships with international oil and gas companies active in Libya. He added that, “We will start to see tangible results in 2026.”

Gas projects could bolster Europe's energy security

Libya and Türkiye are working on various projects covering all stages of oil and gas, according to Abdulsadek.

"One of our focus areas is natural gas projects," he said. “When the time comes, these projects could contribute to securing Europe’s energy supply.”

Abdulsadek described the country's relationship with Turkish companies and Türkiye as being of a "special nature."

"We are working on numerous energy initiatives in the fields of oil and gas. We also aim to develop renewable energy projects in the future. There are significant opportunities in Libya for Turkish companies, both as oil and gas producers and as contractors," he said.

"The door is wide open for Turkish companies to participate in, undertake, and construct oil and gas facilities, pipelines, midstream and downstream projects, as well as petrochemical and refinery projects."