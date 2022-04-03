The president of Lithuania announced Saturday that the Baltic state has completely ended gas imports from Russia amid Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

“From this month on – no more Russian gas in Lithuania,” President Gitanas Nauseda wrote on Twitter.

“Years ago my country made decisions that today allow us with no pain to break energy ties with the aggressor. If we can do it, the rest of Europe can do it too!” he added.

Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys supported the president’s announcement.

“The energy independence strategy launched in 2009 has reached one of its final stages today – not a single molecule of Russian gas will enter the (Lithuanian) gas system,” Kreivys wrote on Twitter. “(Lithuanian) gas needs will be fully met by the Klaipeda LNG terminal. Lithuania will not buy any gas from an aggressor state.”

The Energy Ministry said: “Seeking full energy independence from Russian gas, in response to Russia's energy blackmail in Europe and the war in Ukraine, Lithuania has completely abandoned Russian gas: Lithuania's gas transmission system has been operating without Russian gas imports since the beginning of this month.”

The statement cited Kreivys, who said it was “a turning point in the history of Lithuania's energy independence.”

“We are the first EU country among Gazprom's supply countries to gain independence from Russian gas supplies, and this is the result of a multiyear coherent energy policy and timely infrastructure decisions,” he said, according to the statement.

The ministry also described Russia's “meaningless” demand to pay for gas in rubles.

“Gas in transit through Lithuania continues to be transported for the needs of Konigsberg, but in a different technical mode than usual, ensuring only the transfer of the amount of gas required for transit,” the statement added.

Russian energy company Gazprom officially informed customers Friday with regards to new payment conditions for Russian gas while stating that deliveries as of today must be paid in rubles.

EU countries are looking at alternative sources of energy supplies and are holding talks with Poland, Finland and Gulf countries to meet their requirements for oil and gas demand.

The Russian war against Ukraine, which started Feb. 24, has been met with international outrage, with the EU, United States and Britain, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,325 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,017 injured, according to United Nations estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4.1 million Ukrainians have also fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the U.N.'s refugee agency.