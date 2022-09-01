Ravil Maganov, chairperson of Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil, died on Thursday after falling from a hospital window in Moscow, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Some Russian media also reported the death of Maganov, 67, who was also Lukoil's vice president, citing unnamed sources.

No immediate comment was available from Lukoil.

Russian news agencies and social media reports also said the chairperson of Lukoil’s board of directors died “as a result of a fall from a Moscow hospital window.”

Maganov’s death came after Russian businessperson, Yury Voronov, who had connections to Russian oil giant Gazprom, was found dead in a swimming pool near St. Petersburg on July 5.

He was reportedly shot in the head.