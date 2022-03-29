Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed developments in the situation around Ukraine, including the latest round of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul, in a phone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

Putin and Macron also discussed Russia's decision to request payments in roubles for Russian gas supplies to the European Union, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Earlier on the same day, Ukrainian and Russian delegations hailed "constructive" talks that took place in Istanbul, in separate statements made after the meeting.

Ukraine wants to see eight countries, including Turkey, as guarantor states, according to a negotiator who spoke after the meeting with the Russian delegation in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Ukraine proposed adopting neutral status in exchange for security guarantees at the latest round of talks with Russia, meaning it would not join military alliances or host military bases.

The proposals would also include a 15-year consultation period on the status of annexed Crimea and could come into force only in the event of a complete cease-fire, the negotiators told reporters in Istanbul.

The neutral status would include not having foreign military bases in Ukraine, the negotiator said.

Meanwhile, the top Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said talks with Ukraine in Istanbul were constructive.

"We will convey Ukraine’s suggestions to President Putin," Medinsky said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said operations around Kyiv and Chernihiv will be suspended for dialogue after the meeting.