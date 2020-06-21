Turkey's electricity production from natural gas decreased to 58.1 terawatt-hours in 2019 from 92.5 terawatt-hours in 2018, according to BP's Statistical Review of World Energy 2020 report.

The report showed that Turkey produced 304.8 terawatt-hours of electricity in 2018 with the share of natural gas at around 30.35%.

The natural gas’ share in the total production dropped by 18.8%.

However, last year Turkey focused on local and renewable energy resources for electricity production.

The country produced 308.5 terawatt-hours of electricity in total in 2019 out of which 114.6 terawatt-hours came from coal and 89.2 terawatt-hours from hydropower plants.

Natural gas followed with 58.1 terawatt-hours and renewable energy resources with 45.3 terawatt-hours.

In 2018, 37.8 terawatt-hours were generated from renewable energy sources.

Among European countries, the U.K. produced the most electricity from natural gas with 132.5 terawatt-hours.

Italy followed with 126.5 terawatt-hours, Spain with 86 terawatt-hours and the Netherlands with 71 terawatt-hours.

According to the report, the country that produced the most electricity in Europe last year was Germany at 612.4 terawatt-hours. The U.K. followed with 323.7 terawatt-hours.

Turkey took third place among the most electricity-producing countries in Europe with 308.5 terawatt-hours.

The country produced 66% of its electricity from local and renewable resources in the first five months of this year, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez recently said.

Last year Turkey's electricity production from local and renewable resources stood at 62%. On May 24, it saw an all-time daily record as local and renewable resources accounted for 90% of the country's electricity generation.

Around 70% of Turkey's additional capacity in the last five years had come from domestic and renewable energy sources, the officials have said.

In just over a decade, Turkey has tripled its installed renewable capacity to around 45,000 megawatts and invested nearly $40 billion in renewable energy projects. Turkey ranks sixth in Europe and 13th in the world in terms of renewable capacity.