Nuclear energy is an "indispensable technology" for Türkiye, according to the chief of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, on Wednesday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) on the sidelines of the Gastech 2025 forum in Milan, Birol evaluated global energy trends and Türkiye's standing.

"Türkiye has a lot of renewable energy and can use it even more, but as I always say, nuclear energy is an indispensable technology for Türkiye," he said.

Birol underlined the importance of diversifying energy sources, recalling that the work is underway on a nuclear power plant, but also suggesting "it is crucial for Türkiye to build additional plants with international partners, including both traditional facilities and small modular reactors (SMRs)."

"Such projects would enhance the country's energy independence and strengthen its influence in the region and beyond," he added.

Türkiye has been looking to embrace nuclear power as part of its renewable energy push, seeking to integrate cleaner resources into its energy mix.

While moving ahead with its first nuclear power plant in Akkuyu, in the southern province of Mersin, the country is also targeting 5 gigawatts (GW) of small modular reactor capacity by 2050.

These reactors, with a capacity of 300-400 megawatts (MW), are seen as a more cost-effective and space-efficient alternative to conventional nuclear plants, allowing them to be built closer to consumption centers and at lower costs.

At the same time, Turkish authorities aim to build a second and third nuclear plant. Reports have earlier suggested talks with China, Russia and South Korea for the potential construction of the plants.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar recently also underscored the importance of nuclear energy and energy independence for economic independence and curbing reliance on foreign resources.

"Türkiye needs to have at least 15,000 megawatts of conventional nuclear power. We need at least 12 large and small nuclear reactors in Akkuyu, Sinop and Thrace. In addition to this 14,000-15,000 megawatts of power, we need at least 5,000 megawatts of SMRs," Bayraktar told an event organized by the ministry last week as part of Teknofest 2025.

Birol, on the other hand, also said Türkiye's location near major oil and natural gas producers, along with its infrastructure projects, has strengthened its position on the path to becoming a key supplier.

The steps taken in natural gas, the progress in renewable energy and the steps to come in nuclear energy will further strengthen Türkiye's position, he added.

He noted, however, that Türkiye still imports much of its oil and natural gas, although it has also taken steps to produce its own.

"I hope these steps will be strengthened and that there will be a significant decrease in the amount of natural gas and oil Türkiye imports from world markets. This will be beneficial for both the country's energy security and its economy," Birol said.