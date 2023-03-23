Türkiye’s state energy importer, Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ), announced Thursday the closure of valves that supply the region after a leak was detected at approximately the 507th kilometer of the Batman-Dörtyol Crude Oil Pipeline last night.

According to BOTAŞ, the valves feeding the region were closed within two minutes of detecting the leak, stopping the oil flow.

An Emergency Response Team was immediately dispatched to the scene. They began their response work with the coordination of Batman Governorship, State Hydraulics Works (DSI), the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and police units, BOTAŞ said. It added that barrier systems were created at three different points to prevent oil spread, and all necessary environmental measures were taken regarding dams, irrigation canals, and drinking water infrastructure.

It also said that environmental cleaning and damage repair works have started with the dispatch of necessary teams and equipment to the region.

The 515-kilometer-long (320.01-mile-long) Batman-Dörtyol Pipeline transports domestically-produced crude oil from the southeastern province of Batman to the terminal in Hatay’s Dörtyol on the Bay of Iskenderun near Ceyhan.