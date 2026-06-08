Oil prices surged close to 5% by Monday midday after Israel and Iran exchanged strikes, testing a fragile truce and threatening hopes for a deal to end the Middle East crisis, while global stocks, led by tech, slid.

The contract for August jumped 5.1% to $97.83 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) climbed 4.8% to hit $94.85.

Stocks suffered a blow as South Korea's Kospi led the global retreat, plunging 8.3% on heavy selling of tech shares and extending losses that on Friday gave the S&P 500 its biggest single-day drop in months.

The fresh reaction of markets came as Israel said on Monday it hit a petrochemical plant in Iran's southwest, along with strikes elsewhere ​on military targets. That's despite U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly telling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to refrain from ​further attacks.

In the first hit on an energy site inside Iran since the April 8 cease-fire, Israel ⁠said it struck targets at the Mahshahr petrochemical complex. A provincial official told Iran's semi-official Fars news agency that parts of the ​plant were damaged.

Hopes are now eroding for an imminent end to the wider war and a restart to crude flows through the ​Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) used to transit.

Monday's gains erased Friday's losses, when prices fell on hopes of a de-escalation in the U.S.-Iran conflict. Oil prices have climbed just under 60% since the start of the war in ​late February, but remain below highs marked in March when Brent reached nearly $120 per barrel.

On Sunday, Iran fired a salvo of missiles ​at Israeli targets in retaliation for the strikes on Lebanon. Even so, Trump insisted that an agreement to end the wider ‌war ⁠remains well within reach.

Iran, however, has made a cease-fire with Lebanon a condition for a peace deal with Washington.

In early European share trading, France's CAC 40 fell 0.7% to 8,161.42, while the German DAX dipped 0.8% to 24,552.77. Britain's FTSE 100 shed 0.4% to 10,331.24.

During Asia's day, the Kospi in Seoul slipped 8.3% to 7,484.41 as Samsung Electronics, the country's biggest company, dropped 10.2%. SK Hynix declined 7.7%.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 3.9% to finish at 64,024.60. The Japanese government revised the annualized economic growth rate to 1.8% for the first quarter this year, down from an earlier estimate of 2.1%.

Elsewhere in Asia, Taiwan's Taiex lost 3.5%, and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 1.3% to 24,642.33. The Shanghai Composite shed 1.7% to 3,959.34.

Markets were closed in Australia for the King's Birthday, a holiday.

Friday marked the biggest one-day drop for Wall Street since Oct. 10, when the Trump administration threatened to impose a 100% tariff on imported goods from China.

The S&P 500 sank 2.6% after a strong jobs report boosted expectations about the Federal Reserve raising interest rates this year, further darkening sentiment already dimmed by worries over a possible end to the rally in tech shares driven by the boom in investment in artificial intelligence.