A Palau-flagged oil ​tanker was hit off Oman's Musandam peninsula on Sunday, injuring four ⁠people, the country's maritime security ⁠center said, following drone strikes on the Gulf country's commercial port of ​Duqm amid escalation of air attacks across the region.

The incidents mark the ​first time ⁠targets in or near Oman have been hit following a wave of retaliatory strikes by Tehran on Gulf states after joint U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran that have plunged the region into a new war.

The 20-person crew of the Skylight tanker was evacuated after the attack, which occurred about 5 ⁠nautical ⁠miles north of Musandam's Khasab Port, the Oman Maritime Security Centre said in a post on X.

The center did not specify what hit the tanker. Initial information indicated injuries of varying severity to four of the crew, composed of 15 Indian and ⁠five Iranian citizens, it added.

Oman's Musandam peninsula shares control of the Strait of Hormuz with Iran, a vital ​strategic chokepoint through which roughly a fifth of global ​oil consumption flows.

Earlier on Sunday, Oman's state news agency reported that the ⁠Duqm ‌commercial ‌port was hit by two ⁠drones, injuring one expatriate worker.

Debris ‌from another drone fell in an area near ​fuel tanks at Duqm, ⁠but there were no casualties ⁠or material losses recorded from that incident, ⁠the agency added.