The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, will hold a virtual meeting on Sunday evening in a bid to end a standoff that has prevented the finalization of a global oil supply cut pact, six OPEC+ sources said.

The conference will be held at 4 p.m. GMT, the sources said.

OPEC, Russia and other allies outlined plans on Thursday to cut output by more than a fifth in an effort to prop up prices hammered by the coronavirus crisis, but Mexico balked at the production cuts it was asked to make, delaying signing a final deal.