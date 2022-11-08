'Beaver blood moon' dazzles skywatchers

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth casts its shadow completely over a full moon, blocking reflection of all direct sunlight from the lunar orb and dimming the color of the moon to a reddish hue, hence the term "blood moon."This is only possible when the orbits of the Earth, moon and sun align so that the moon is directly behind Earth relative to the sun. Otherwise, the moon passes above or below Earth's shadow because its orbit around Earth is usually tilted relative to Earth's orbit about the sun.

People look at the 'Blood Moon' from the Bund promenade along the Huangpu River during a total lunar eclipse in Shanghai on Nov. 8, 2022.

AFP