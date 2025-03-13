Qatar has started funding natural gas supplies to Syria via Jordan, according to Gulf state media reports on Thursday, as Damascus' new leadership seeks to address the country's economic challenges and alleviate the hardships caused by years of conflict.

"Qatar has started today providing... natural gas supplies to the Syrian Arab Republic through the territories of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan," the official QNA news agency said.

"This initiative is aimed at addressing the severe electricity production shortage and improving infrastructure performance in the country."

The move that marks the most significant tangible support for the new administration in Damascus by Qatar has Washington's approval, a U.S. official separately told Reuters.

Syria's new authorities, who toppled longtime dictator Bashar Assad in December, are seeking to rebuild the country's infrastructure and economy after almost 14 years of civil war.

Citing a statement by the Qatar Fund for Development, QNA reported the initiative "will generate up to 400 megawatts of electricity per day in the first phase, with production capacity set to increase gradually at the "Deir Ali station in Syria."

The power would be distributed to provinces including the capital Damascus, its countryside, Sweida, Daraa, Quneitra, Homs, Hama, Tartus, Latakia, Aleppo and Deir el-Zour, QNA said.

Jordanian Energy Minister Saleh Kharabsheh told the official Petra news agency the initiative was "entirely funded" by the Qataris.

A source with knowledge of the deal explained a grant was provided by the Qatari fund "to the ministry of energy and mineral resources of Jordan to supply natural gas" to Syria.

Syrian Electricity Minister Omar Shaqrouq confirmed the deliveries, telling state news agency SANA that they would "improve power supply and increase it by two to four hours a day."

"These supplies will be transmitted through the Arab Gas Pipeline that passes through the territory of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan," he added.

Close ties with interim government

The Qatari move came on the orders of the emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who in January became the first head of state to visit Damascus after Assad's overthrow and vowed to support the rehabilitation of Syrian infrastructure.

Like its ally Türkiye, Qatar has close relations with Syria's interim government.

Unlike other Arab countries, Qatar did not restore diplomatic ties with Assad's Syria when it was readmitted to the Arab League in 2023.

Qatar was the second country, after Türkiye, to reopen its embassy in Damascus following Assad's ouster. It has urged the lifting of sanctions.

In January, Syria's electricity chief said two powerships were being sent from Türkiye and Qatar to increase supply after the United States eased sanctions, allowing fuel and electricity donations to Syria for six months.

The civil war caused heavy damage to Syria's power infrastructure, leading to cuts that can last for more than 20 hours a day.

Syria has lobbied the West to lift sanctions, especially on the financial sector, while trying to assure the international community they will respect minority rights.