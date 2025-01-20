Qatar announced plans on Monday to supply 12.5 million liters of fuel to the Gaza Strip during the initial 10 days of the cease-fire, the country's foreign ministry said.

A ministry statement said the fuel shipments would be delivered to the Palestinian enclave in the first ten days of a cease-fire deal that took effect on Sunday, suspending Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

The ministry said some 25 trucks loaded with fuel entered Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing on Monday to be used to power hospitals, displacement shelters and basic services.

The move "reflects Qatar's firm position and continued support to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian brothers," said Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, Qatar's Minister of State for International Cooperation.

She reaffirmed the Qatari "keenness to cooperate with all international partners to ensure the flow of aid into the Strip."

The three-phase cease-fire agreement includes a prisoner exchange and sustained calm, aiming for a permanent truce and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Nearly 47,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 110,700 others injured in Israel's genocidal war on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli war has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.