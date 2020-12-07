Daily Sabah logo

A picture, a country and a catastrophic year 2020

Dec 07, 2020 11:22 am +03 +03:00

Mexico

Tourists remain in a shelter after the passage of Hurricane Delta at a touristic zone in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Oct. 7, 2020. Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico's Caribbean coast, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour.

(Reuters Photo)

Haiti

A boy gestures as a man in a Haitian National Police uniform aims a gun during a shooting in Champ de Mars, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Feb. 23, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Colombia

A demonstrator is detained by police officers during a protest among a series of ongoing demonstrations calling for a dignified life, amid an outbreak of COVID-19, in Bogota, Colombia, June 15, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Georgia

An opposition supporter holds a flare during a rally against the results of a parliamentary election in Tbilisi, Georgia, Nov. 8, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Luxembourg

Passengers wait on a platform while a train arrives at Luxembourg railway station, as Luxembourg becomes the first country in the world to offer free public transport, Feb. 29, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Azerbaijan

A local resident stands in front of his damaged home hit by Armenian artillery fire during the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Tartar, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Bangladesh

A girl picks catkins in a field amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Sarighat, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct. 2, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Burkina Faso

A woman who fled from the attacks of armed militants in the Sahel region walks with her children at a camp for internally displaced people (IDPs) in Kaya, Burkina Faso, Nov. 23, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Bolivia

An indigenous person holds a cell phone and looks on as former Bolivian President Evo Morales returns to his home country from exile in Argentina, at the border town of Villazon, Bolivia, Nov. 9, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Russia

A general view of treatment blocks at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease are treated, in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 13, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Italy

Vehicles submerged are seen along the tangential of the town after a storm in Palermo, Italy, July 15, 2020. The city was thrown into a complete panic by the storm, with the meteorology station registering more than 80 millimeters (3.15 inches) of rain within a few minutes.

(Getty Images)

Peru

A person touches the national flag after Francisco Sagasti from the Centrist Morado Party was elected Peru's interim president by Congress, in Lima, Peru, Nov. 16, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Belarus

A participant embraces a member of Belarusian Interior Ministry troops, who stands guard during an opposition demonstration to protest against police violence and to reject the presidential election results near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 14, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Somalia

A Somali girl climbs a tree as she attempts to fend off a swarm of desert locusts in grazing land on the outskirt of the Daynile district of Mogadishu, Somalia, Nov. 13, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Denmark

A person dressed as Santa Claus meets with children while sitting in a "Santa Claus bubble" as he opens the Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark, Nov. 13, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

United States of America

Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at City Hall as early voting begins for the upcoming presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., Oct. 16, 2020. Clark said she donned this protective cover because she didn't know how many people would be wearing masks in line, and her child doesn't have a mask.

(Reuters Photo)

Poland

Demonstrators stand next to a red lightning bolt, a symbol of the pro-choice movement, painted on the pavement during a protest against a top court ruling restricting abortions in Warsaw, Poland, Nov. 18, 2020. The upheaval began when the constitutional court, packed with loyalists of the conservative ruling party, ruled on Oct. 22, 2020, to ban abortions in cases of congenital fetal defects, even if the fetus has no chance of survival.

(AP Photo)

Turkey

A drone image shows decommissioned cruise ships being dismantled at Aliağa ship-breaking yard in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey, Oct. 2, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Britain

Neonatal nurse Kirsty Hartley carries premature baby Theo Anderson to his mother Kirsty Anderson in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre at Burnley General Hospital during the coronavirus disease outbreak, in East Lancashire, Burnley, Britain, May 15, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

El Salvador

Gang members are seen inside a cell at Quezaltepeque jail during a media tour in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador, Sept. 4, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

New Zealand

Whales are seen stranded on the beach in the Chatham Islands, New Zealand, Nov. 24, 2020, in this drone picture obtained from social media.

(@Saminthewild_ via Reuters Photo)

France

A man holds a poster reading "Living yes, surviving no" during a demonstration in Paris, France, Dec. 5, 2020. Thousands marched in protests around France against a contested security bill with tensions quickly rising at the Paris march as intruders set at least one car afire, broke windows and tossed projectiles at police. The marches drew a diverse lot of protesters but were focused on a security bill that includes an article aimed at banning the publication of images of police officers with the intent to cause them harm.

(AP Photo)

