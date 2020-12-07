A picture, a country and a catastrophic year 2020

Tourists remain in a shelter after the passage of Hurricane Delta at a touristic zone in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Oct. 7, 2020. Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico's Caribbean coast, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour.
A participant embraces a member of Belarusian Interior Ministry troops, who stands guard during an opposition demonstration to protest against police violence and to reject the presidential election results near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 14, 2020.
Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at City Hall as early voting begins for the upcoming presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., Oct. 16, 2020. Clark said she donned this protective cover because she didn't know how many people would be wearing masks in line, and her child doesn't have a mask.
Demonstrators stand next to a red lightning bolt, a symbol of the pro-choice movement, painted on the pavement during a protest against a top court ruling restricting abortions in Warsaw, Poland, Nov. 18, 2020. The upheaval began when the constitutional court, packed with loyalists of the conservative ruling party, ruled on Oct. 22, 2020, to ban abortions in cases of congenital fetal defects, even if the fetus has no chance of survival.
Neonatal nurse Kirsty Hartley carries premature baby Theo Anderson to his mother Kirsty Anderson in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre at Burnley General Hospital during the coronavirus disease outbreak, in East Lancashire, Burnley, Britain, May 15, 2020.
A man holds a poster reading "Living yes, surviving no" during a demonstration in Paris, France, Dec. 5, 2020. Thousands marched in protests around France against a contested security bill with tensions quickly rising at the Paris march as intruders set at least one car afire, broke windows and tossed projectiles at police. The marches drew a diverse lot of protesters but were focused on a security bill that includes an article aimed at banning the publication of images of police officers with the intent to cause them harm.
