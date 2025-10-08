The new agreements signed between Türkiye and the U.S. in the fields of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and civil nuclear energy are expected to deepen the strategic energy partnership between the two countries, reinforce Türkiye's goal of becoming a regional energy hub and support employment in the U.S, an expert opined.

The partnership on civilian nuclear cooperation and LNG, announced during last month's visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the U.S. and high-level talks, marks a significant step toward strengthening economic ties and bolstering energy security in both countries, according to Brigham McCown, senior fellow and director of the Initiative on American Energy Security at the Hudson Institute.

McCown told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for strategic civilian nuclear cooperation represents "a significant step toward advancing energy security," adding that it aims to help diversify Türkiye's energy mix away from unstable suppliers.

"This is more of a strategic move aimed at diversifying Türkiye's energy mix while advancing shared economic and security interests," he said.

The memorandum, he noted, is designed to strengthen civilian nuclear collaboration under strict non-proliferation rules, enabling technology sharing, fuel security and regulatory alignment to meet Türkiye's growing energy demand.

McCown said the agreement also supports U.S. nuclear export ambitions, creating job opportunities in the U.S. and enhancing NATO's southeastern flank by reducing Türkiye's reliance on Russian energy sources.

He added that the near-term focus will likely center on workforce training, regulatory cooperation and potential deployment of new U.S. reactors, including small modular reactor (SMR) pilot programs for energy stability.

"Technology transfers are always a sensitive topic, and we must see how the details are worked out," he said.

Türkiye's energy hub ambitions

McCown also highlighted the importance of the newly signed LNG supply agreement, under which Türkiye will receive 4 billion cubic meters (bcm) of U.S. LNG annually starting in 2026.

"This will reinforce Türkiye's role as a key energy hub while simultaneously supporting American jobs," he said. "It's a win-win situation for both countries."

He explained that the 20-year LNG deal, which includes flexible delivery options, places particular emphasis on winter deliveries to address peak demand.

"This should translate into lower gas bills for consumers," McCown said, noting that the flexible terms will allow Türkiye to optimize shipping schedules.

According to McCown, LNG will be shipped from U.S. Gulf Coast terminals, with Türkiye's state energy company BOTAŞ or its subsidiaries managing transportation and regasification.

"Once it is transported, we will see gasification facilities in Türkiye supporting the country's gas hub ambitions," he said.

Although the LNG volume will cover less than 10% of Türkiye's total gas demand, McCown underlined that even this limited amount can have a stabilizing effect on prices by easing supply constraints.

"A marginal increase in supply exponentially eases pricing pressures," he said. "This move will also support the countries' goal of reaching $100 billion in bilateral trade."

On the nuclear side, McCown added that U.S. reactor deployment could help Türkiye lower electricity costs and ensure greater grid stability.