The recent crisis in the Strait of Hormuz has once again shown the vulnerability created by dependence on fossil fuels, Global Renewables Alliance CEO Bruce Douglas said, highlighting the role renewable energy and electrification can play in strengthening countries' energy security.

Noting that 75% of the world's population lives in countries that are net fossil fuel importers, Douglas said these countries were now facing an additional $1.8 billion in daily fossil fuel costs without receiving any additional benefits.

"Renewables plus electrification are the solution. They deliver affordable, secure and clean energy for all consumers and protect them against high and volatile fossil fuel prices," he told Anadolu Agency (AA) on the sidelines of the COP31 climate summit in Antalya.

Douglas said the private sector wanted governments to sign on to the COP31 presidency's target of increasing electricity's share of global final energy consumption to 35% by 2035.

He stressed that concrete action at the national level was also needed, including taxation measures, policies supporting flexibility and financing models to accelerate electrification.

Describing electrification as one of the key elements of the energy transition, Douglas underlined that the necessary technologies were already available.

He identified grids and energy storage systems as the biggest bottlenecks to deploying more renewable energy and delivering abundant, affordable and clean electricity to end-use sectors.

"We need to optimize existing grids and build new ones in parallel. The cheapest and fastest grid is a grid that you don't build," he said, referring to technologies that can improve the use of existing grid infrastructure.

Douglas also highlighted lengthy permitting procedures for both grid infrastructure and renewable energy projects, noting that obtaining permits for a wind farm and its grid connection could take longer than building them.

He said more than 3,000 gigawatts of renewable energy and storage projects were waiting for grid connections, calling for administrative barriers to be addressed and connection queues to be streamlined.

He added that the current first-come, first-served approach should be replaced with a system prioritizing projects that are ready to be built.

Long-term policy frameworks key to attracting investment

Douglas also said the private sector needed investor confidence, stressing that predictable and long-term policy frameworks were essential to mobilize investment in renewable energy, grids and storage.

He noted that 25 governments had introduced policies to accelerate electrification and protect consumers against risks stemming from fossil fuel imports following the Strait of Hormuz crisis.

"We want to see more of that, more policies. The technology is there and is significantly cheaper than fossil fuels. Now we need the policies in place, so we have the confidence to invest," he said.

Türkiye can build on leadership in renewables, storage

Turning to Türkiye, Douglas said the country was already making use of its significant renewable energy potential and was among Europe's leading countries in renewable energy deployment, while also accelerating investment in energy storage.

He said Türkiye had a major opportunity to build on this position by expanding its renewable energy and storage investments and combining growing renewable energy capacity with the electrification of end-use sectors.

"With a high penetration of renewables now coming on board, Türkiye can combine that with electrification of end-use sectors. That's a really powerful combination," he said.

Congratulating Türkiye's COP31 presidency for bringing renewables and electrification together on the global agenda, Douglas described electrification as "one of, if not the biggest economic opportunities of this decade."