A Turkish firm on Wednesday said it had signed Türkiye’s largest battery energy storage system supply agreement with Rolls-Royce to increase the capacity at a wind power plant in the northwestern region.

The agreement will see the installation of a 132 megawatt-hour (MWh) capacity battery energy storage system at the Göktepe wind power plant in Yalova province, a statement by Polat Energy said.

It marks the largest battery energy storage investment announced for a single plant to date in Türkiye.

"We are delighted to embark on this new investment that will not only advance our expertise and potential in the renewable energy sector but also play a crucial role in achieving Türkiye’s energy independence and environmental sustainability goals," said Özgür Cireli, a board member of Polat Energy.

Andreas Görtz, chair of Rolls-Royce Sustainable Power Solutions, highlighted the significance of the partnership. "We are working with Polat Energy to help balance the grid in Türkiye with a large-scale battery storage system. Our battery solutions, which are among our strategic focus areas, support sustainable and reliable energy supply worldwide," Görtz stated.

Ali Güzel, CEO of Rolls-Royce Solutions Türkiye, said the project would contribute to Türkiye's energy transformation process. "This project will not only be a milestone in energy storage technologies but also a significant step toward creating a more sustainable and secure energy infrastructure," Güzel remarked.

As Türkiye aims to reduce its high energy imports, the focus has increasingly shifted toward electricity generation from renewable sources in recent years. Still, investments in energy storage solutions like batteries are essential to ensure electricity produced during specific times of the day can be delivered to consumers throughout the day.

Investors have so far obtained preliminary licenses to establish approximately 33,000 MWh of storage systems. The Turkish association representing battery manufacturers anticipates that battery investments will gain momentum over the next two years, potentially reaching 2,000 MWh by the end of 2026.