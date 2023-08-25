Rönesans Enerji, a subsidiary of Rönesans Holding, one of Türkiye's top conglomerates, has announced it has taken another key step toward achieving the country's renewable energy goals with a milestone investment in three wind turbine projects alongside the Nordex Group.

This project will mark Rönesans Enerji’s first renewable investment after French oil and gas company TotalEnergies acquired a 50% stake in Rönesans Enerji last month, according to a recent report by Anadolu Agency (AA).

Through Heitkamp Industrial Solutions GmbH, a German-based construction subsidiary of Rönesans Holding, Nordex will install landmark wind turbines in Türkiye, the company said in a statement.

With a total installed capacity of 189 MW across three Turkish provinces, namely Sivas, Malatya and Çorum, the electricity consumption of approximately 380,000 households is expected to be met, while around 370,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions are set to be prevented annually.

Expected to be operational by the end of 2024, a significant portion of the turbine equipment, including tower, blade and generator production, will be sourced and produced locally in Türkiye, the company's statement added.

“The three projects will all be supplied with N163/6.X turbines mounted on 113-meter steel towers, with a rotor diameter of 163 meters. These turbines have the highest capacity commercially available in Türkiye, with a capacity of 7 megawatts (MW),” it was noted.

Rönesans Enerji currently has a total installed capacity of 166 MW with its six hydroelectric power plant projects, said Emre Hatem, the vice president of the board of directors of the company.

He drew attention to the position of renewable energy investments in Rönesans Holding's net zero emission journey and said, "With this agreement, we are taking an important step in our net zero emission journey, and have assumed an effective role in reaching our country's renewable capacity in wind energy.”

“We aim to continue growing with a 100% renewable energy portfolio and aspire to become one of Türkiye's top three green energy companies,” he concluded.