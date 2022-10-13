The Kremlin said on Thursday that several people had been arrested during a foiled attack on the TurkStream gas pipeline on Russian territory, Interfax news agency reported.

Russia has said it is stepping up security on the TurkStream pipeline, which carries Russian gas to Türkiye, amid unexplained ruptures on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea and an oil leak on the Druzhba pipeline in Poland.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said previously that it “prevented an attempt by the Ukrainian special services to commit a sabotage and terrorist act at the facility of the oil and gas complex that supplies energy to Turkey and Europe.”

A Russian citizen was been detained earlier whom the FSB claimed was recruited by the Ukrainian special service.

Interfax at the time did not provide any details on which facility was targeted. The only route that carries Russian gas to both Türkiye and Europe is TurkStream, the pipeline crossing the Black Sea. The downlink to Türkiye carries fuel to several European countries, including Serbia and Hungary, which are seen as "friendly" with Moscow.