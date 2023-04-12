The Kremlin Tuesday said Russia will be represented at a "proper level" at the inauguration ceremony of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Türkiye later this month.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin will soon announce who will chair the Russian delegation at the opening, adding that there will be engagement via video link as well.

Earlier, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin may travel to Türkiye to attend the ceremony on April 27, either in person or via teleconference.

Türkiye’s first nuclear plant, the Akkuyu NPP, which was kicked off as part of the Russia-Türkiye collaboration, is expected to produce 35 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity annually once completed and will meet about 10% of domestic electricity needs.

It is the world’s first nuclear power plant project implemented through a build-own-operate model. Under the long-term contract, Rosatom has agreed to provide the power plant’s design, construction, maintenance, operation and decommissioning.

The plant, which will have an estimated service life of 60 years with an extension of another 20 years, will produce carbon-free energy round the clock.