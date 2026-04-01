Energy giant Gazprom's average daily natural gas supplies ‌to Europe via the TurkStream gas pipeline that transports Russian gas to Europe via Türkiye rose 22% from a year earlier to 55 million cubic meters in March, calculations showed ​on Wednesday.

Supplies increased as the Strait of Hormuz, which ​normally carries around 20% of global crude, products ⁠and liquefied natural gas, was effectively closed to most shipping ​due to the Iran war, leaving energy markets dangerously exposed.

Türkiye is ​now the only transit route for Russian gas to Europe after Ukraine chose not to extend a five-year deal with Moscow that expired in ​January 2025.

The TurkStream runs for 930 kilometers (580 miles) under the Black Sea from the Russian resort city of Anapa to Kıyıköy in northwestern Türkiye. It then connects to overground pipelines that run up through the Balkans to Western Europe.

It has an annual capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters (bcm). About 15.75 bcm is designated for supplies to Türkiye's domestic customers, and the rest is earmarked for European countries.

Calculations by Reuters based on data from European gas transmission ​group Entsog showed total Russian gas supplies to Europe via TurkStream stood ‌at ⁠1.7 billion cubic meters last month, up from 1.4 bcm in March 2025.

Supplies were broadly steady from February.

For the first three months of the year, exports increased 11% year-over-year ​to around ​5 bcm.

Gazprom, which ⁠has not published its own monthly statistics since the start of 2023, did not respond ​to a request for comment.

The company's gas exports ​to ⁠Europe fell 44% last year to just 18 bcm, the lowest since the mid-1970s, following the closure of the Ukrainian route, ⁠according ​to Reuters calculations.

Russian pipeline gas exports ​to Europe peaked at around 180 bcm per year in 2018-2019.