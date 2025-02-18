Russian gas supplies to Europe via the TurkStream gas pipeline continued to hit record highs for the second straight week, according to the estimates of Russian news agency Tass on Tuesday, citing data from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG).

In particular, gas flows through the Strandzha 2 compressor station on the Turkish-Bulgarian border – the onshore continuation of the offshore section of TurkStream – exceeded 396 million cubic meters (mcm) in the period between Feb. 10 and Feb. 16, the agency said. This, it said, marked the highest weekly level since the gas pipeline's launch in January 2020.

The deliveries earlier broke records in January, when daily deliveries stood at the level of 50.6 mcm per day, according to both Reuters and Tass calculations based on ENTSOG data. Like this, total deliveries in the month stood at some 1.56 billion cubic meters (bcm).

Based on the latest data, cited by Tass, the daily volume in the week to Feb. 16 averaged 56.6 mcm.

The report further said that daily gas supplies through the pipeline also passed the record level of 56.7 mcm on Feb. 10. "That said, the pipeline’s average utilization rate in February was 12% higher than in December 2024 and 10% higher than in January," it noted.

The TurkStream gas pipeline, which runs from Russia to Türkiye via the Black Sea, has a capacity of 31.5 bcm and is designed to supply gas to Türkiye and the countries of southern and southeastern Europe.

It is the last active route for Russian gas supplies to Europe after the end of gas transit through Ukraine at the start of this year.

The starting point of TurkStream is the Russkaya compressor station near the city of Anapa.

In 2024, gas transportation along this route increased by 23% to 16.7 bcm, Tass said. A record 7.6 bcm of this volume went to Hungary, it added.