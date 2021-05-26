Russian energy giant Gazprom has resumed oil production in Libya following a 10-month hiatus, according to Russian news agency TASS on Tuesday.

The managing director of Gazprom's subsidiary, Gazprom EP International, Sergey Tumanov, said due to a force majeure they were forced to suspend oil production in Libya from the autumn of 2020.

The ports, export terminals and production facilities in Libya have gradually restarted operations.

"After 10 months, our oil production has successfully resumed in our field in Libya," Tumanov said, adding that Gazprom aims to increase production from 43,000 barrels per day to 62,000 barrels per day this year.

Tumanov also relayed the progress made in the joint venture project in Libya with the Germany-based Wintershall Dea company.

"We transferred the duties of the field development operator in units 91 and 107 in the Sirte Basin to the joint venture we established with the Libyan National Petroleum Company (NOC)," he said.

Furthermore, he said that Gazprom plans to start the development of new fields this year at the El Assel field in Algeria and to conduct feasibility studies for the development of the Rourd Saya and North Rourd Saya fields in Algeria.