Russia's average daily natural gas deliveries to Europe via the TurkStream fell 1.7% in April compared with a year earlier to 41 million cubic metres, preliminary calculations showed on Monday.

Supplies by the Russian energy giant Gazprom through the undersea pipeline that transports Russian gas to Europe via Türkiye were down 25.5% from the previous month, according to calculations by Reuters.

The decline comes as shortages in the wake of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a conduit for a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows, pushed prices sharply higher.

Türkiye is now the only transit route for Russian pipeline gas to Europe after Ukraine chose not to extend a five-year deal with Moscow that expired in January 2025.

The TurkStream runs for 930 kilometers (580 miles) under the Black Sea from the Russian resort city of Anapa to Kıyıköy in northwestern Türkiye. It then connects to overground pipelines that run up through the Balkans to Western Europe.

It has an annual capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters (bcm). About 15.75 bcm is designated for supplies to Türkiye's domestic customers, and the rest is earmarked for European countries.

Calculations based on data from the European gas transmission group Entsog showed total Russian gas supplies to Europe via TurkStream stood at 1.23 billion cubic metres last month, down from 1.25 bcm in April 2025.

For the first four months of the year, exports increased 7.3% year-over-year to around 6.2 bcm.

Gazprom, which has not published its own monthly statistics since the start of 2023, did not respond to a request for comment.

The company's gas exports to Europe fell 44% last year to just 18 bcm, the lowest since the mid-1970s, following the closure of the Ukrainian route, according to Reuters calculations.

Russian pipeline gas exports to Europe peaked at around 180 bcm per year in 2018-2019.