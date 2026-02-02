Russian energy giant Gazprom's average daily natural gas supplies to Europe via the TurkStream undersea pipeline are estimated to have surged 10.3% year-over-year in January, according to Reuters calculations on Monday.

Türkiye is the only transit route left for Russian gas to Europe after Ukraine opted not to extend a five-year transit deal with Moscow, which expired in January 2025.

Total Russian gas supplies to Europe via TurkStream stood at 1.73 billion cubic meters (bcm) in January compared to 1.57 bcm during the same period a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations.

Calculations based on data from the European gas transmission group, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG), showed that Russian gas exports via the TurkStream pipeline rose to 55.8 million cubic metres (mcm) per day in January from 50.6 mcm in January 2025. That was in line with December, when exports were 56 mcm per day.

The company, which has not published its own monthly statistics since the start of 2023, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In 2025, Gazprom's gas exports to Europe sank by 44% to their lowest since the mid-1970s following the closure of the Ukrainian route, according to Reuters calculations. Last year, Gazprom's supplies totaled just 18 bcm.

Russian pipeline gas exports to Europe peaked at over 175-180 bcm per year in 2018-2019.