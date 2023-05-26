Russian energy company Gazprom on Thursday denied Turkish media reports that it was negotiating to acquire the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ).

“The information disseminated in some Turkish media outlets about alleged negotiations or intentions over the transfer of the Turkish company BOTAŞ to Gazprom’s management is completely untrue,” the Russian gas giant said in a statement.

Botaş also refuted the allegations, saying that “the report about the sale or transfer of BOTAŞ, Türkiye’s leading public institution in the energy sector, to any country or company, including Gazprom, is baseless.”

The company said, “In the face of an unprecedented global energy crisis, our country has successfully avoided any disruptions in the supply of natural gas, thanks to effective measures adopted by our corporation.”

Botaş continued, “With its extensive experience spanning nearly half a century and as the guardian of our country’s energy security, the corporation has played a vital role in positioning our nation as a central energy hub through its significant projects and investments.”

It said the baseless allegations have recently emerged, attempting to undermine Botaş’s credibility.

“We consider these claims to be purposeful and premeditated,” it said.

“We would like to inform the public that these claims are entirely unfounded and lack any factual basis. Their sole intention appears to be creating speculation and negatively impacting the energy sector. We firmly reject such false assertions and want to emphasize that we will exercise all our legal rights to counter these baseless accusations,” the company added.

Some Turkish media reports previously alleged that Gazprom would acquire Botaş due to the Turkish company’s postponed debt payment of around $20 billion.