The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic's (SOCAR) Türkiye branch, SOCAR Turkey, is offering free fuel to emergency vehicles in five cities affected by the massive earthquakes in Türkiye’s southeast.

The company stated Tuesday that it will provide gasoline and diesel to ambulances, fire engines, search and rescue vehicles of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and other official institutions at selected stations in Adıyaman, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş and Şanlıurfa.

However, they noted they cannot supply fuel to individual vehicles in the earthquake area and urged the public to only call the designated stations to avoid hindering rescue efforts.

The information on the refueling stations can be found in the statement made by the company.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes centered in the Pazarcık and Elbistan districts of Kahramanmaraş province have affected 10 provinces in Türkiye’s south.

According to the latest official figures, the quakes left over 8,000 dead and at least 40,910 injured in Türkiye.