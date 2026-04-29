U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he thinks it is “great” the United Arab Emirates is withdrawing from the Organization of the Petroleum ⁠Exporting ‌Countries.

"I think it's great," Trump said when asked by reporters at the White House what he thought ⁠of the ⁠UAE's decision.

The UAE - one of the group's biggest producers - said on Tuesday it was quitting OPEC, dealing a blow to the group as ⁠an unprecedented energy crisis caused by the Iran war exposes discord among Gulf nations.

"I think ultimately it's a good thing for getting the ⁠price of ‌gas ‌down, getting oil ⁠down, getting ‌everything down," Trump said. "They're having some problems in ⁠OPEC."

The UAE announced Tuesday that it would leave OPEC and the wider OPEC+, marking one of the most significant ruptures inside the oil producer group in years.

The decision comes as global energy markets face severe disruption from the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, driving crude prices sharply higher and intensifying concerns about the security of supply from the Gulf.

The UAE has been a member of OPEC since 1967.