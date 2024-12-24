One of Türkiye’s leading telecommunications and technology companies, Türk Telekom on Tuesday announced an investment in renewable energy as it seeks to build a solar power plant that will meet about a quarter of its annual energy needs.

In a statement, the company said it has signed an “electricity transmission connection agreement” with the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAŞ) for the construction of the Sivas Zara Solar Power Plant (SPP).

“The foundations of this plant – whose capacity will account for 15% of the Türk Telekom Group’s current annual electricity consumption – are scheduled to be laid in early 2025,” it said. It is planned to be completed within the same year.

The project underscores Türk Telekom’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and helping manage risks associated with climate change, the company said.

Ümit Önal, CEO of Türk Telekom, highlighted the company’s dual focus on technological innovation and environmental stewardship.

“As we continue to invest in shaping Türkiye's digital future, we place sustainability principles at the heart of our strategies. Through the digital transformation solutions we provide for smart living across many parts of the country, we contribute to energy savings while pioneering efforts to expand the adoption of renewable energy sources,” Önal said.

Türk Telekom CEO Ümit Önal. (Courtesy of Türk Telekom)

“We are proud to lead the green transformation with our SPP project, which accounts for 15% of Türk Telekom Group’s current annual electricity consumption. Our SPP projects, to be implemented in various cities, hold great significance for advancing our country’s energy independence and ensuring a sustainable future. To leave a more livable world for future generations, we will continue to invest in our country's future with a vision of technology that shapes and enhances tomorrow.”

The Sivas Zara SPP, one of the highest-capacity unlicensed facilities in Türkiye, will feature innovative technology and eco-friendly design. With an annual energy production of approximately 200 million kWh, the plant is set to play a vital role in meeting the company’s energy demands while advancing the nation’s green transformation goals.

Türk Telekom’s sustainability strategy encompasses investments in solar and wind energy, as well as the deployment of smart living solutions powered by 5G, artificial intelligence, and IoT technologies. These initiatives aim to optimize resource use in areas such as transportation, public safety, and environmental management.

As part of its broader renewable energy plan, Türk Telekom plans to complete additional solar power installations across two other cities, bringing the total SPP capacity to 405.8 MWe. Sivas Zara will account for 96 MWe of that.