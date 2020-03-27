Turkey's Foreign Ministry on Thursday said the Greek Foreign Ministry claim over Turkish maritime jurisdiction in the Eastern Mediterranean was “unfortunate and misleading.”

“At the core of the Eastern Mediterranean issue lies the maximalist maritime jurisdiction area claims of the Greek/Greek Cypriot duo as well as the disregard of the Turkish Cypriots and their rights as the co-owners of the Island by both Greece and the EU,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Hami Aksoy, said in a statement.

The statement added that “the maritime jurisdiction area claims brought forward by Greece as if she was an archipelagic state, disregarding the principle of just and equitable delimitation, which is the primary rule in maritime boundary delimitation, are indeed the violation of international law. The most striking exhibit of this, as referred to in our previous statements, is the island of Kastellorizo/Megisti.”

Aksoy also noted that Turkey will continue to keep the diplomatic and cooperation channels open while protecting, with determination, both its own rights and those of Turkish Cypriots.

Ankara and Libya's U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in November 2019 signed two separate memoranda of understanding, one on military cooperation and another on the countries' maritime boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean. The maritime delimitation agreement secured both countries' western borders in the sea.