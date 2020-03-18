Turkey's Energy and Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) delayed the receipt of pre-license wind applications for six months, to Oct. 5-9, announcing it in Turkey's Official Gazette on Tuesday.

EMRA had previously designated the application period for pre-licenses as April 6-10. It gave no specific reason for the delay.

Investors will be able to apply for 2,000 megawatts of onshore wind capacity to increase Turkey's wind-generated electricity.

The capacity is expected to create an investment volume of $2 billion in the country.

Turkey's wind energy capacity stood at 7,615 megawatts at the end of 2019.

The country aims to add 10,000 megawatts of wind power capacity in the coming 10 years in line with the government's plans.