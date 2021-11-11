Electricity production from wind power in Turkey hit a daily record on Wednesday, generating 20.1% of total power, according to data from Turkey's Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAŞ) on Thursday.
The country produced 181,249 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity from wind farms on Wednesday, according to data provided by TEIAŞ.
This record placed wind power as the first-largest energy source after imported coal, which produced 194,900 MWh of electricity, marking a 21.6% share. Natural gas followed with 180,585 MWh with a 20% share.
Total electricity production amounted to 901,841 megawatt-hours on Wednesday, marking a 2.56% increase compared to Tuesday.
Daily electricity consumption in the country also increased by 2.55% totaling 902,334 megawatt-hours on Wednesday compared to the previous day.
Hourly power consumption peaked at 42,642 megawatt-hours at 12 p.m. local time (9 a.m. GMT), data from TEIAŞ showed. The country's electricity usage dropped to the lowest level of 30,334 megawatt-hours at 5 a.m. local time (2 a.m. GMT).
On Wednesday, Turkey's electricity exports amounted to 7,429 megawatt-hours and imports totaled 6,419 megawatt-hours.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.