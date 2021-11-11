Electricity production from wind power in Turkey hit a daily record on Wednesday, generating 20.1% of total power, according to data from Turkey's Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAŞ) on Thursday.

The country produced 181,249 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity from wind farms on Wednesday, according to data provided by TEIAŞ.

This record placed wind power as the first-largest energy source after imported coal, which produced 194,900 MWh of electricity, marking a 21.6% share. Natural gas followed with 180,585 MWh with a 20% share.

Total electricity production amounted to 901,841 megawatt-hours on Wednesday, marking a 2.56% increase compared to Tuesday.

Daily electricity consumption in the country also increased by 2.55% totaling 902,334 megawatt-hours on Wednesday compared to the previous day.

Hourly power consumption peaked at 42,642 megawatt-hours at 12 p.m. local time (9 a.m. GMT), data from TEIAŞ showed. The country's electricity usage dropped to the lowest level of 30,334 megawatt-hours at 5 a.m. local time (2 a.m. GMT).

On Wednesday, Turkey's electricity exports amounted to 7,429 megawatt-hours and imports totaled 6,419 megawatt-hours.