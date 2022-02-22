Some 97% of Turkey's electricity generation capacity that came into operation last year was from renewable energy plants.

In total, 3,446 megawatts (MWs) of licensed electricity generation capacity was activated in Turkey in 2021, according to the data of the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

Wind power plants accounted for 51.5% of this capacity with 1,772 MW and solar power plants for 14.5% with 498 MW.

While the share of biomass, waste heat and geothermal power plants in the licensed electricity generation capacity put into operation last year was 16.6%, thermal power plants, with 101.8 MW, constituted 3% of the capacity.

Turkey's total installed electricity capacity reached 99,820 MW by the end of 2021.

The capacity of thermal power plants within total installed power decreased by 117 MW in 2021 compared to the previous year and decreased to nearly 46,193 MW.

Following the capacity increases last year, installed hydroelectric power increased to 31,492 MW, and wind power capacity increased to 10,607 MW. Total solar energy capacity in Turkey, which is predominantly unlicensed capacity, reached 7,815 MW.

The total capacity of biomass, geothermal and waste heat power plants was 3,711 MW. Thus, renewable resources constituted 53.7% of the total installed electricity capacity.

Growth in wind, solar energy accelerate

The capacity of renewable energy resources in Turkey has increased significantly in recent years to contribute to the fight against global climate change and the developments in clean energy technologies.

Although hydroelectric power plants, which make up 31.5% of the installed power, have a large share in total installed renewable energy power, the growth in wind and solar energy is gaining momentum.

Despite the increase in clean energy capacity in recent years, more investment is needed to minimize the effects of climate change and to make the most of renewable energy, which is already cheaper than fossil fuels.