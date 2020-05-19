Turkey on Tuesday started the first turbine at the IIlısu Dam on the river Tigris in southeastern Mardin province.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan via videoconference attended the first turbine commissioning ceremony, along with Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez and Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli.

"Turkey's fourth-largest dam, Ilısu Dam, will contribute TL 2.8 billion to the Turkish economy annually, contribute to the development of the southeast and it is expected to generate 4.1 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity per year," Erdoğan said.

One of the largest irrigations and energy projects in Turkey, Ilısu Dam will have a total of six turbines when complete.

Ilısu, a project carried out within the framework of the Southeast Anatolian Project (GAP) to boost development in the region, is by volume the second-largest dam in Turkey after Atatürk Dam, whose reservoir has a capacity of 48 billion cubic meters of water and was completed in 1992.

The Ilısu Dam saw an estimated investment cost of TL 12 billion.