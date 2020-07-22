Turkey’s daily electricity consumption hit a new record high with 934,482 megawatt-hours (MWh) on Tuesday, according to the official figures of the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAŞ) released on Wednesday.

The country recorded the previous peak on July 7, when the daily electricity consumption reached 932,351 MWh. Daily electricity consumption on Tuesday also jumped by 2.1% compared to Monday.

Hourly power consumption peaked at 5 p.m., with 43,130 MWh, TEIAŞ's data showed. The country's electricity usage dropped to its lowest level of 31,759 MWh at 7 a.m.

Electricity production totaled 932,976 MWh on Tuesday, beating the previous record of 927,648 MWh on July 7. It also marked a 2.2% increase on Tuesday compared to Monday.

The majority of the output came from natural gas plants at 236,426 MWh. Imported coal and hydroelectricity power plants followed with 202,585 MWh and 184,214 MWh, respectively.

While electricity production from natural gas plants constituted 25.3% of total electricity consumption in Turkey on Tuesday, imported coal plants had a share of 21.7% and hydroelectricity plants had a share of 19.7%. On Tuesday, Turkey’s electricity exports amounted to 2,753 MWh, while imports reached 4,259 MWh.

In the first five months of 2020, the country boosted its electricity production from domestic and renewable sources to 66%.

Last year it ranked second in Europe in the production of electrical energy based on renewable resources. Last year, the country's electricity production from local and renewable resources stood at 62%.

On May 24, it saw an all-time daily record as local and renewable resources accounted for 90% of the country's electricity generation.