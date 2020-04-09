Turkey's leading energy companies, including Petrol Ofisi and the largest foreign investor SOCAR Turkey, announced that they will make no layoffs and work to secure employment during the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, along with taking all necessary measures to protect the employees’ health.

According to an Anadolu Agency report published Thursday, the energy companies operating in different fields of the sector continue providing an uninterrupted energy supply while prioritizing securing employment rates as well as employees’ health. The report said some companies are thinking of increasing the employment rate this year.

One of them – Turkey's largest natural gas distribution company Aksa Natural Gas – has announced that it aims to grow by 16% this year, providing 450 new jobs.

Electricity distribution companies Çoruh EDAŞ and Fırat EDAŞ officials stated that the current employment levels will be maintained.

Meanwhile, Turkish conglomerate Limak Holding’s Limak Energy employs its staff alternately, and the company executives who took all precautions against the COVID-19 outbreak stated that they will maintain employment in this process.

The energy company Güriş, which is considered to be one of Turkey's leading renewable energy-based power producers, along with the IC İçtaş Enerji Yatırım Holding, said that there will be no decrease in employment as a result of the coronavirus outbreak,

SOCAR Turkey, the country’s largest foreign investor, also said there will be no change in the company’s employment policy.

Having already taken measures to protect employee health, Shell Turkey is another one of the energy companies that will not cut any jobs in this process. The company said it will pay a premium to employees working on the front lines.

Turcas Petrol said a business model and capacity will be adapted according to changing conditions and sensitivity will be shown in the protection of employment.

Meanwhile, Zorlu Enerji, one of Turkey's pioneers in domestic and renewable energy, is applying a reverse quarantine method in its power plants. The power plant personnel work alternately in two-week periods. The teams in charge work for 14 days without leaving the power plants and are subject to health checks when the shift changes are made. In addition to meeting the basic needs of the teams within the plants, the company creates various entertainment activities to fill the spare time for the employees.

Fuel product distribution and lubricants company Petrol Ofisi announced previously that the company will not make any job cuts, as well.