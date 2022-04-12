Turkey’s installed capacity in electricity has surpassed 100,000 megawatts (MW) as of the end of March, the country’s energy and natural resources minister said Monday.

“With the diligent work of the public and private sectors, we have more than tripled our installed capacity in the last 20 years,” Minister Fatih Dönmez said on Twitter.

“And the installed capacity of Turkey in electricity has exceeded 100,000 megawatts,” Dönmez noted.

The share of the renewable energy resources in the total installed capacity has reached 54%, the minister added.

“Our economy is growing as our installed capacity increases. Turkey is moving forward step by step toward 2023.”

The capacity has soared from 32,000 MW back in 2002 to 100,334 as of the end of March, according to the data compiled from the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

Hydroelectric plants hold the largest share in installed power capacity with 31,508 MW, followed by natural gas plants with 25,458 MW.

Domestic coal holds the third-largest share with 11,388 MW, followed by wind power plants with 10,861 MW and imported coal power plants with 9,054 MW.

Solar power plants account for 8,029 MW, the data showed, exceeding the threshold in a leap from just 40 MW in 2014.

The installed capacity of geothermal power plants has increased to 1,676 MW as of the end of March, according to the data.

Around 86% of power production investments over the last four years have been made in the renewable energy field.

The renewables accounted for 54,175 MW, or 54%, of the total installed capacity, with domestic resources having a share of 65%.