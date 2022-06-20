The installed solar energy capacity of 8.3 gigawatts (GW) in Turkey is calculated to exceed 30 gigawatts by 2030 with roof and field type projects, according to reports.

According to the information compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) from the International Solar Energy Community Turkey Section (GÜNDER) and SolarPower Europe reports on the occasion of June 21, World Sun Day, the "terawatt age" has now started with the global solar energy installed power reaching 1 terawatt in May.

With the fight against climate change and the rise in global energy prices, the use of sustainable resources such as solar, wind, geothermal and wave energy has an important place in the energy strategies of countries. To cut global emissions in half by 2030, a massive shift in the energy sector to the use of renewable energy is required.

Due to the widespread use of fossil fuels around the world, it does not seem possible to limit the temperature increase to 1.8 degrees Celsius (3.2 degrees Fahrenheit) a sharp decrease in global emissions.

It is considered that more investment in low-carbon energy technologies and the development of robust and smart electricity grids will contribute greatly to reducing emissions, which is a common problem in the world.

It is calculated that one-third of the emission reduction worldwide can be reduced by installing solar and wind power plants alone.

Despite the disruptions in the power plant equipment supply chain due to the COVID-19 pandemic, investments in the field of solar energy continued unabated in the last three years.

Global solar installed power, which increased by 168 GW to 940 GW last year, is expected to reach 2.3 terawatts by 2025.

In addition, in Turkey, where the average daily sunshine duration is 7 1/2 hours, the rooftop solar power plant potential is estimated to be at the level of 20 GW.

While the installed power, mostly composed of unlicensed solar power plants, stands out with its "distributed" structure, there are solar power plants of different scales in 78 provinces of the country.