Turkey’s natural gas imports surged 14% year-on-year in February, data by the country’s energy watchdog showed Tuesday.

Imports increased to around 6.02 billion cubic meters (bcm), up from approximately 5.26 bcm in February 2020, Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) said in its monthly natural gas market report.

The country imported 4.15 bcm of natural gas via pipelines, while 1.85 bcm was purchased as liquefied natural gas (LNG), EPDK's data showed. This marked a 51.5% increase in pipeline gas imports while LNG imports fell by 26.6%.

Russia was Turkey's top gas import partner, supplying 2.37 bcm of natural gas, while Azerbaijan and Iran followed with 966 million cubic meters (mcm) and 808 mcm, respectively.

Gas imports from Russia and Azerbaijan grew by 113.6% and 12.4%, respectively, while imports from Iran rose by 5.4% compared to the same period of 2020.

Supplies from Shah Deniz I halted

Separately, a spokesperson for the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) said the country halted natural gas supplies from the Shah Deniz I offshore field to Turkey on April 17 due to contract expiry.

"Azerbaijan's gas exports as part of the Shah Deniz I contract were suspended due to the contract expiry. Talks (on a new contract) have been underway," Ibrahim Akhmedov said Monday.

Supplies from Shah Deniz II in the Caspian Sea, which is due to supply Turkey with 6 bcm per year, have not been interrupted, he added.

Turkey signed a deal for gas supplies from Shah Deniz I in 2001, with expected annual volumes of 6.6 bcm.

BP operates Shah Deniz on behalf of its partners in the Shah Deniz Production Sharing Agreement (PSA).

Overall consumption up

Turkey's total gas consumption increased by 2.3% to approximately 5.28 bcm in February from around 5.69 bcm a year ago.

Household consumption decreased by 3.4% down to 2.68 bcm, while the use of gas in power plants increased by 39% to 1.1 bcm during the same period.

Consumption growth in natural gas power plants, which generated more electricity due to drought and lower hydro capacity over the last few months, continues to boost imports.

The amount of natural gas in storage in February increased by 36.4% year-on-year to around 2.61 bcm compared to about 1.91 bcm a year ago.