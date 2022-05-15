The best drinks to try in Turkey

Turkish tea

Known for its crimson hue, Turkish tea, referred to as çay, pronounced "chai," is black tea prepared without milk. It is served in small glass cups with a saucer and a small spoon and one or two sugar cubes.

Served literally everywhere in the country, the tea itself is prepared using two teapots stacked on top of each other, known as "çaydanlık," where the bottom kettle holds boiling water and the top kettle holds the tea brew with loose tea leaves. Brewing the tea this way allows each person to choose how strong his or her tea is by diluting the strong tea on top with the hot water below.

(Alamy via Reuters)