Turkey's total oil imports decreased by 24.7% to 2.65 million tons in January compared to the same month of 2020, according to data of the country’s energy watchdog on Sunday.

Crude oil imports, the category with the highest oil import volume, reduced by 31.6% during that period to 1.83 million tons, Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) said in its monthly oil market report.

In January, Turkey imported the highest amount of oil from Russia at 688,866 tons. Iraq and Kazakhstan followed with 604,496 tons and 289,589 tons, respectively.

The falling demand for oil products is a result of restrictions to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the country's overall oil import volumes.

Oil refinery product output also decreased by 20.1% to 2.30 million tons in January.

While diesel production was down to 1.18 million tons, gasoline production decreased by nearly 34.7% to 270,395 tons.

Total domestic oil product sales in January decreased by 8% to 1.96 million tons compared to the same month of 2020.