Turkey's total oil imports increased by 42.4% on an annual basis to 4.03 million tons in December 2021, according to data released by the country’s energy watchdog on Wednesday.

Crude oil imports, the category with the highest oil import volume, rose by 45.9% in December to 2.98 million tons, the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) said in its monthly report.

In December, Turkey imported the most oil and oil products from Iraq, totaling 1.18 million tons. Russia and Kazakhstan followed with 953,760 tons and 569,622 tons, respectively.

Oil refinery product exports increased by 57.3% to 1.14 million tons, while output also rose by 16% to 3.29 million tons in December.

Total domestic oil product sales grew by 17% year-over-year in December to 2.69 million tons.

Meanwhile, the country’s exports of petroleum products increased by 57.3% to reach 1.139 million tons in the same period.

Turkey's aviation fuel exports increased by 79.5% in December to 261,379 tons.

The export of marine fuels increased by 440% to 202,904 tons. While the exports of gasoline types decreased by 19.4% to 157,870 tons, the sales of diesel types abroad increased by 61.2% to 356,604 tons.